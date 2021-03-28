Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 550,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 72,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $87,498.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Genereux sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,930 shares of company stock valued at $260,814 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen downgraded Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.32.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.33 million, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $55.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

