Citigroup Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 604,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SASR shares. G.Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $44.47 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $132.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.