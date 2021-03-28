Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $63.89 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $51.31 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

