City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDEVY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of City Developments in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Developments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of City Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

City Developments stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

