Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CWEN. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.80.

CWEN opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 323.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 234,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

