CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CMS. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.95.

NYSE CMS opened at $60.93 on Thursday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,762,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,064,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,766,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

