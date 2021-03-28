Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,517 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $13,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $374,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.24 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

