Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $44.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

COHU has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 411,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.33. Cohu has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $202.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

