Colony Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 166.23%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

