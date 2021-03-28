Colony Group LLC Decreases Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAZ. TheStreet raised Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

