Colony Group LLC Has $961,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

