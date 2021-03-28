Colony Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 403.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after purchasing an additional 727,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 276,268 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,880,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,985,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,632,000.

Shares of FAN stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

