Colony Group LLC Sells 12,942 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,942 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2,477.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 44,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after acquiring an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $830,000. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $188.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

