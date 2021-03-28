Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 225,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Columbia Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 252.7% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 52,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLBK. TheStreet raised Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Columbia Financial stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.