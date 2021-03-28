Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Receives $104.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.86. 201,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,343. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $833,567.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Klenz sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $788,169.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at $902,211.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 311,807 shares of company stock worth $31,801,560. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

