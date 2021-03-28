Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €4.20 Price Target at Independent Research

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) received a €4.20 ($4.94) price target from stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.48% from the company’s previous close.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.37 ($6.32).

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.22 ($6.14) on Friday. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a 12 month high of €5.96 ($7.01). The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion and a PE ratio of -2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.07.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody services, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantee, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, schuldschein, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

