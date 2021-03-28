Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.05

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.05 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 9439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

