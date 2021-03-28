Comparing NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of NovoCure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Hill-Rom shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of NovoCure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NovoCure and Hill-Rom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 4 4 0 2.33 Hill-Rom 0 1 6 0 2.86

NovoCure currently has a consensus target price of $129.13, indicating a potential upside of 3.66%. Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $121.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. Given Hill-Rom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hill-Rom is more favorable than NovoCure.

Profitability

This table compares NovoCure and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure 4.26% 7.40% 3.94% Hill-Rom 7.74% 22.71% 8.01%

Risk and Volatility

NovoCure has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NovoCure and Hill-Rom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $351.32 million 36.31 -$7.23 million ($0.07) -1,779.43 Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 2.55 $223.00 million $5.53 20.05

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than NovoCure. NovoCure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hill-Rom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats NovoCure on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma. It is also developing products for brain metastases, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, ovarian cancer, liver cancer, and mesothelioma. The company markets its products in the European Union, Japan, and internationally. It has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with MSD to evaluate tumor treating fields together with KEYTRUDA, an anti-PD-1 therapy; and a strategic alliance with the NYU Grossman School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology that provides a framework for preclinical and clinical development projects studying Tumor Treating Fields. NovoCure Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment. It also provides patient monitoring and diagnostics products, such as patient exam and diagnostics, patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, vision screening, and diagnostics products; and respiratory health products comprising non-invasive devices that provide respiratory support and assist patients in the mobilization of retained blockages. In addition, the company offers surgical solutions that include tables, lights, and pendants; and positioning devices for use in shoulder, hip, spinal, and lithotomy surgeries, as well as platform-neutral positioning accessories for operating room tables. It sells and rents products to acute and extended care facilities through direct sales force and distributors; sells and rents products directly to patients in the home; and sells products to primary care facilities through distributors. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

