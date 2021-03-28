Comparing SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) and Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Caladrius Biosciences and SOC Telemed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caladrius Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 420.83%. SOC Telemed has a consensus price target of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.17%. Given Caladrius Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Caladrius Biosciences is more favorable than SOC Telemed.

Profitability

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caladrius Biosciences N/A -68.33% -57.61% SOC Telemed N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Caladrius Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caladrius Biosciences and SOC Telemed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caladrius Biosciences N/A N/A -$19.36 million ($1.88) -1.02 SOC Telemed N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Summary

SOC Telemed beats Caladrius Biosciences on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina. The company was formerly known as NeoStem, Inc. and changed its name to Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. in June 2015. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.