comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded comScore from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of SCOR opened at $3.66 on Friday. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $277.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that comScore will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,247.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in comScore during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,784,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in comScore by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,053,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 771,572 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of comScore by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 664,651 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in comScore by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of comScore by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after buying an additional 129,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

