Concord Wealth Partners Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.75.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

