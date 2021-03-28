Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $134,000 Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

