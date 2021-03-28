Concord Wealth Partners Makes New $158,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $107.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $207.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.19.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

