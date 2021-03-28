Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $194.88 on Friday. 3M has a 12-month low of $130.61 and a 12-month high of $193.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.42.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

