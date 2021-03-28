Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 92 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after buying an additional 47,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 87.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,051,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Kaltenbach purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,170.00 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,163.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,131.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,109.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $611.82 and a 52 week high of $1,271.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $937.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.92 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $916.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.