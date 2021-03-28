Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 1,064 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 14.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 21.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.9% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 36,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 354.5% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

YUM stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.16 and a twelve month high of $111.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

