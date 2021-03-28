Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Short Interest Update

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 155.2% from the February 28th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Constellium stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.09. 630,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,410. Constellium has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.42 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 96,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 340,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

