Content Value Network (CVNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $755,140.00

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Content Value Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded up 27,802.5% against the dollar. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00048315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.64 or 0.00613687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00065009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,070.79 or 0.03687332 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars.

