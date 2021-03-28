Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Shares Down 1.8%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)’s stock price was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $128.83 and last traded at $128.83. Approximately 8 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTTAF shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average is $131.77.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTTAF)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.