Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.56

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 87690 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 217.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders sold a total of 303,496 shares of company stock worth $11,806,697 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

