Cowen Increases Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Price Target to $30.00

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) had its target price boosted by analysts at Cowen from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Movado Group stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Movado Group has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 130.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

