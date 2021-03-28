Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $272,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after buying an additional 258,833 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 727,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $120.12 and a 1 year high of $170.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.