Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $524,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $241.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $282.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.