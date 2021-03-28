Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 446 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ABB by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 732.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ABB by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 263,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.8743 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered shares of ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

