Cream Price Down 7.4% This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Cream has a market capitalization of $47,855.40 and approximately $16.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

