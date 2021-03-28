Credit Suisse AG Acquires 4,849 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Murphy USA worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Murphy USA by 149.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 560.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of MUSA opened at $152.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $152.56.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.