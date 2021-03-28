Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,671 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rogers were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth $33,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rogers by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,266 shares in the company, valued at $17,942,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,996.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $191.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.92 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.19. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $199.50.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.80 million. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

