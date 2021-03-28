Credit Suisse AG Acquires New Shares in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 374,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.18% of CI Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $7,584,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,467,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIXX stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $421.34 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

CIXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

