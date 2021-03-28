Credit Suisse AG Buys 11,130 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $4,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,354,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $10,428,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 317,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 643,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after acquiring an additional 301,709 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In related news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock worth $2,821,823 in the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

