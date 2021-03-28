Credit Suisse AG Buys 9,472 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Proto Labs worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 1,105.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $286.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

