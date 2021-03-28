Credit Suisse AG Sells 15,971 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $133.70 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.53 and a 200 day moving average of $104.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.