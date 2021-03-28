Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.