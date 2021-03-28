Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Outperform at JMP Securities

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRTO. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.97.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Criteo has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,365 shares of company stock worth $147,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Criteo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 422,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Criteo by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Criteo by 963.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Criteo by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 110,283 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.