CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, consisting of gasoline and diesel fuel, and owns and leases real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. CrossAmerica Partners LP, formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP, is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut CrossAmerica Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised CrossAmerica Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $718.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. CrossAmerica Partners has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 411.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $3,414,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

