Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,851 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 63,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 177.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth $373,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.80.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.80 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

