Crust Trading 53.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market cap of $118.59 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $73.02 or 0.00130609 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001414 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006638 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network.

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.