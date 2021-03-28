Cryptobuyer Reaches Market Capitalization of $885,349.10 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Cryptobuyer has traded 64.5% higher against the dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a total market capitalization of $885,349.10 and approximately $2,440.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $347.93 or 0.00625882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00065845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024073 BTC.

Cryptobuyer (CRYPTO:XPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

