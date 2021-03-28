Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) is Weber Alan W’s 4th Largest Position

Weber Alan W increased its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Dana makes up approximately 7.2% of Weber Alan W’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Weber Alan W’s holdings in Dana were worth $24,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAN. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $3,918,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dana by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after buying an additional 284,640 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Dana by 63.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 372,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 144,923 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Dana by 975.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 135,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dana by 973.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 125,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -489.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.07%.

Dana Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

