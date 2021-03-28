Daniel Bradbury Sells 7,500 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $473,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $1,430,250.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $577,050.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.74 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.