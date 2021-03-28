Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €58.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BN. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.08 ($70.68).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €58.60 ($68.94) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €56.63 and its 200 day moving average is €54.40. Danone has a fifty-two week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a fifty-two week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

